As Chelsea continue to stutter this season, reports claim Zinedine Zidane has a list of demands if he is to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, a point adrift of fourth place having now been leapfrogged by Man Utd and Arsenal.

Despite an impressive start to life at Chelsea, Sarri has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks due to poor results and a struggle to successfully implement his preferred style of play.

With that in mind, it has led to speculation that he could perhaps be replaced at the end of the season, and The Sun claim that Zidane has three major demands that they must satisfy if he is to make the switch to west London.

It’s reported that he wants Eden Hazard to sign a new long-term contract, £200m for the transfer market to bolster the squad and he wants to play a key role in choosing the players that could arrive at Chelsea.

In order to stamp his mark on the group and to be given the best possible chance of turning Chelsea into a genuine threat domestically and in Europe, that seems like a fair touted list of demands from the Frenchman.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear as to how such specific information has been obtained, and so it remains to be seen if Zidane is even considering the possibility of taking his next job in England.

What is clear though is that it would be intriguing to see him test himself in the Premier League, having previously won a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies among many others during a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018.

As for Sarri, it seems the Italian tactician is under real pressure to achieve Chelsea’s objectives for this season or he could well see his tenure come to an end earlier than hoped.