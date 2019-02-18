Video: Wanda Nara in tears on live TV as she talks Mauro Icardi’s future at Inter

After a turbulent week for Mauro Icardi at Inter, his wife and agent Wanda Nara was left in tears as she discussed his situation on live TV on Sunday night.

The Nerazzurri decided to take the captain’s armband off the Argentine in midweek, instead appointing stalwart Samir Handanovic as his replacement.

Further, injuries were the official reason as to why Icardi was ruled out of games with Rapid Vienna and Sampdoria, although he was spotted at the San Siro on Sunday evening for their win over the latter, which keeps them in third place in the Serie A table.

However, Nara was later on Mediaset show ‘Tiki Taka’, where she openly discussed the situation with her other half, and things became a little emotional as she reiterated that Icardi doesn’t want to leave Inter and is hopeful of reaching an agreement on a contract renewal to extend his stay with the Italian giants.

“Some say the armband is meaningless, but for Mauro it’s like taking away a leg more than an arm,” she said, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He wears that jersey with such pride and if there were decisions to be made in the past about money or love of the shirt, he always chooses the shirt.

“I asked [former Inter president Massimo] Moratti if he could help get Mauro to play again, because it means so much to him. It is not our intention to leave Inter, not at all.”

El llanto de Wanda Nara por la situación de Mauro Icardi en el Interpic.twitter.com/96q5JYoR69 — Jorge (@buamdenjorge) February 18, 2019

Meanwhile, her emotional plea of sort resulted in Inter CEO Beppe Marotta calling in to the show, as he revealed that the two parties will meet again soon to talk about a new deal but reiterated that the club took what they felt was the best decision for all concerned to change captain.

“We’ve never doubted the player’s commitment or professionalism,” he said, as per Sportmediaset. “We’ll meet soon to discuss this issue, but we have already agreed a meeting to present a new contract proposal.

“They are free to accept or reject the offer. Nothing is compromised. Forza Inter.”