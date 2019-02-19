Arsenal among favourites to clinch €15million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly among the favourites to seal the transfer of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as he looks for a way out of the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, the Costa Rica international is eager for a move abroad, with Arsenal up there alongside Juventus, Roma and Lazio as contenders for his next club.

The Spanish outlet claim Navas would cost around €15million to prise away from Madrid after a season in which he’s rather harshly lost his place as number one to former Chelsea ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium international was a big-name signing from the Blues last summer, and even if he hasn’t always looked that convincing for Real, he seems to be pushinig Navas out of the exit door.

This could be good news for Arsenal, who seem in need of an upgrade on Bernd Leno, who has not exactly looked up to the required standard of being the Gunners’ first choice since his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Navas has been a top performer for Madrid in recent years and could well be a smart signing for Arsenal, even if only on a short-term basis.