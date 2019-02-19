Manchester United transfer target’s asking price falls to £104m

Manchester United may want to take note of the latest transfer news coming out of Spain as it’s claimed Gareth Bale’s asking price has fallen to £104million.

According to Diario Gol, it seems Bale’s days at Real Madrid are numbered, though club president Florentino Perez still wants big money for the Wales international.

Diario Gol claim this is more than Man Utd and others are willing to pay, though it’s at least some progress and perhaps suggests his price could drop further before the summer as he continues to struggle to impress for Madrid.

United were recently also linked with Bale by Don Balon, who had his asking price at as much as £131m, so MUFC will hope Real soon accept they’ll have to let him go for something more realistic.

The 29-year-old could still have plenty to offer United as an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, and it’s not unreasonable to believe he could get back to his best form again with a return to the Premier League after his La Liga struggles.