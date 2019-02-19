Ranking Chelsea’s best managers under Abramovich by win % – Maurizio Sarri makes top five, but there’s a surprise winner

As Chelsea head towards what is surely going to be another managerial sacking after another bad result for Maurizio Sarri, we thought we’d run through the Blues’ most successful tacticians under trigger-happy owner Roman Abramovich.

We are *not*, however, going to include Ray Wilkins and Steve Holland in this, both of whom took charge of just one match in between some firings and hirings, and notching up 100% win records that distort things somewhat.

We’ve also combined the two separate spells of Jose Mourinho (and Guus Hiddink, but he didn’t make the top five, though his first spell would put him top).

So, here’s the top five, giving some idea about the names Abramovich parted with too quickly.

Oh, and while you’re here, why not answer my Twitter poll on this very subject?

Chelsea fans – if you could go back and stop Abramovich sacking ONE manager, which would you choose? — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) February 19, 2019

5) Carlo Ancelotti – 61%

Won the double in his first season, and then out the door less than a year later. With hindsight, sacking Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t make any more sense now than it did then.

This is made worse by the fact that the Italian went on to win league titles in two more countries, as well as a third Champions League title with Real Madrid to add to the two he picked up at AC Milan before he rocked up at Chelsea.

In short, Ancelotti is a trophy-winning machine, and his sides don’t even have to play dull, unwatchable football to get there. What were you thinking, Chelsea?

4) Jose Mourinho – 63%

Okay, his first spell was better than his second, but it’s little surprise to see Jose Mourinho still makes the top five.

The Portuguese is, of course, also the club’s most successful manager in terms of trophies won, with no less than eight pieces of silverware delivered across both stays at Stamford Bridge, including three league titles.

He may have rubbed them up the wrong way since his time at Manchester United, but surely a decent number of Chelsea fans would still welcome the Special One back in a heartbeat?

3) Maurizio Sarri – 64%

Yes, he’s not been at the club for as long, but Sarri is still up there in third in terms of win percentage after 27 victories in 42 matches in charge.

That’s better than the likes of Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo and Rafael Benitez managed across a similar time frame, and in a different era you’d imagine his Chelsea side would be much closer to the top of the Premier League for it.

Some perspective on a man who really isn’t doing as bad a job as it might seem despite recent eye-watering results.