Chelsea ready to pay €80m for transfer of ideal Eden Hazard replacement

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay as much as €80million for the transfer of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, but not more.

This could be a problem, according to Diario Gol, as the Spanish giants still hope to bring in as much as €120m from the sale of the Welshman, despite his recent dip in form.

It seems Madrid have made up their minds about letting Bale go, but the 29-year-old remains a big name and they don’t want to lose him on the cheap, according to Diario Gol.

Chelsea could do with perhaps raising their offer for Bale, who would be an important signing this summer as the Blues face losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has long been linked with Los Blancos, with Don Balon recently claiming he’d more or less agreed everything personally, even if the two clubs are yet to strike a deal.

While Bale looks past his peak, he may well benefit from returning to the Premier League, where he previously hit the form of his career with Tottenham.

A similarly quick and skilful wide-player with an eye for goal, Bale seems ideal to come in at Chelsea if Hazard leaves.