Chelsea eye swoop for classy 34-goal winger to bolster attacking options

Chelsea reportedly hold an interest in Roma winger Cengiz Under as they could be forced to secure a replacement for Eden Hazard this summer.

As noted by Marca last month, speculation refuses to go away with regards to the Belgian’s future at Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid heavily linked.

With Chelsea struggling to match their own expectations so far this season, it could raise further question marks over whether or not Hazard will remain.

In the event that he does move on, there will be a major void to fill at Stamford Bridge, and according to Turkish-Football, and re-reported by Calciomercato, it’s been suggested that Under could emerge as a possible solution to their problem as an enquiry is said to have been made.

The 21-year-old has impressed thus far, scoring 34 goals in 156 appearances during spells in Turkey and with Roma since his move to the Stadio Olimpico in 2017.

Coupled with four goals in just 10 caps for Turkey, there is little doubt that the talented youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

However, whether or not that’s with Roma remains to be seen, as Chelsea have been linked with a potential move for the Turkish international.

With the likes of Pedro and Willian suffering with inconsistency as well as the threat of losing Hazard, it’s arguably fair to say that Chelsea could do with refreshing their options in the wide positions.

Under’s pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal could bring a new threat in the final third and he possesses bundles of technical quality on the ball, but it remains to be seen whether or not the pieces fall into place to ensure that the deal happens.

Injuries have limited him so far this season, but that hasn’t prevented him from posting impressive numbers still as he’s bagged six goals and nine assists in 25 appearances.