Chelsea identify TWO candidates to replace Maurizio Sarri, club hold internal TALKS

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on either Zinedine Zidane or Frank Lampard as potential successors to Maurizio Sarri if they opt to sack him.

The pressure is building on the Italian tactician after their defeat to Man Utd in the FA Cup on Monday night, which follows on from heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Man City in recent weeks.

Chelsea have dropped out of the top four in the Premier League, face a League Cup final against City on Sunday and have also come under fire for their performances as well as results with concern building over whether or not Sarri can successfully implement his preferred style of play.

According to Sky Sports, internal talks were held at the club on Tuesday and it’s suggested that Zidane and Lampard have been identified as possible replacements for Sarri if a change is made.

Zidane would arguably be the more sensible option given his experience and winning track record at Real Madrid, while Lampard is still inexperienced as he has only just begun his managerial career at Derby County this season.

Nevertheless, the Chelsea legend will of course be a sentimental and popular option for many, but it remains to be seen firstly if Sarri can turn things around between now and the end of the season and ensure that his side show enough to suggest that he can enjoy a successful stint at Stamford Bridge.

Given the unrest growing amongst supporters though, it would seem as though he certainly has his hands full in trying to do so as time is running out to convince the Chelsea hierarchy that he can oversee success in west London.