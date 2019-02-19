How many games Maurizio Sarri has to save his job at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri’s future at Chelsea reportedly rests on the result of this weekend’s Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City.

The Blues are in a poor state at the moment, recently losing 4-0 away to Bournemouth, 6-0 away at City in the Premier League, and then 2-0 at home to Manchester United to drop out of the FA Cup.

However, it seems Sarri is safe for now, with the Guardian reporting that the Italian tactician will get the chance to lead the side for Sunday’s big game at Wembley.

Chelsea face Malmo in the Europa League before that, and the Guardian do report that Sarri is clinging on to his job at this point.

They add that any decision over the former Napoli boss will be made by Roman Abramovich rather than Marina Granovskaia, who tends to take charge of most of the every day running of the club.

Chelsea face a fight to finish in the top four this season, so surely need to claim some silverware if this season is going to go down as a success in any way.

However, given the recent result against City, they’ll be major underdogs when they meet them again in the League Cup final this weekend.