The reason for delay to new David de Gea contract for Manchester United

A new contract for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly being held up by agent demands driving up the price of the deal.

This is according to ESPN, who state the Red Devils have been confident of meeting the player’s demands, only for some concern of agent fees potentially making things too expensive.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can work past this, but fans will be eager for the club to pay anything to ensure they don’t lose such an important player.

De Gea has arguably been United’s most consistently world class performer for much of the last five years or so, and replacing him seems a near-impossible task.

As noted by ESPN, the Spain international has attracted links with big names like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, so United will have to get this done soon to avoid a potentially worrying transfer saga.

The report states the 28-year-old had a one-year extension to his contract triggered recently, though that still only leaves him with just under a year and half to run on his current deal.