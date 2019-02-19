Double swoop: Barcelona tipped to launch €20m bid to land pair of Brazilian starlets

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a €20m bid to Palmeiras to snap up talented youngsters Vitao and Luan Candido to bolster their defensive options.

The Catalan giants have seemingly adopted a long-term strategy in the transfer market in recent windows, signing young players such as Frenkie de Jong, Jean-Clair Todibo and Arthur to name but a few to offer a bright future.

With club stalwarts such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez on the wrong side of the 30, it’s undoubtedly a sensible plan in order to sustain their success, giving these young players a chance to settle and learn before taking on more responsibility.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Goal, it’s reported that they could now focus on their defence again with Vitao and Candido linked in a double swoop worth €20m.

The two starlets are still in their teenage years, and will undoubtedly be raw talents lacking the experience to make an immediate impact at the Nou Camp, should moves materialise.

Further, adapting to the European game is difficult enough, but even more so at Barcelona given their style of play and so this would arguably be a gamble.

Nevertheless, with a lack of depth behind Jordi Alba at left back in particular, adding Candido could be a smart move to provide depth and a possible long-term replacement moving forward.

Further, with Jeison Murillo’s loan spell coming to an end this summer coupled with Thomas Vermaelen’s age and injury record, another centre-half being signed could be a sensible idea too.

Time will tell if Barca are successful with their touted double swoop, but the reigning La Liga champions are evidently planning ahead and could add to their Brazilian contingent in the near future.