Confirmed: Juventus initiate contact over beating Man United to transfer of £96m star

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has confirmed on Italian radio that his club have enquired about a potential transfer move for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international has recently been stripped of the Inter captaincy as his promising career hits a rough patch, but he’s generally been one of the most consistent goal-scorers in Europe in recent years.

This has seen Icardi linked with other big clubs, with Don Balon only yesterday stating Manchester United were planning to trigger his £96million release clause this summer.

However, it seems the Red Devils have competition for the 26-year-old, as Juve have confirmed an interest in signing him if he decides to leave the San Siro.

“We asked for information. We wanted to know what Icardi thinks about playing for Juve,” Paratici told Radio Rai, as translated by Four Four Two.

“What we did was to inform them [Inter] that, if Icardi were to change club, Juve could be interested. These are things all clubs do with a lot of players.”

The Serie A champions aren’t exactly short of quality up front at the moment with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic to choose from, but an opportunity to weaken one of their rivals might be seen as too good to miss.

Man Utd will hope they can still win this transfer battle, however, with the Premier League giants looking in need of an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku up front after the Belgian’s major dip in form this season.