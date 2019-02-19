Manchester United given two key conditions to complete Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be in with a chance of clinching the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer on two conditions.

The 18-year-old sensation has been a big hit in the Bundesliga and it is little surprise to see talk of him potentially moving back to the Premier League after starting out at Manchester City.

And according to the Daily Mirror, United can sign Sancho if they make it into the Champions League for next season and offer something in the region of £100million for his signature.

While that would be a lot for someone so young and inexperienced, the England international does look like becoming the real deal for many years to come.

It’s hard to think of many more exciting teenagers in the game at the moment, and Sancho could also be a perfect fit for Man Utd as an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

The pacey, direct attacker looks a perfect fit for United’s current tactical set-up under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who must be in with a strong chance of landing the job permanently after his great start at Old Trafford.

Adding Sancho to the mix would certainly make a Solskjaer-led United side a force to be reckoned with next season.