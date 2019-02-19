Video: Jadon Sancho produces sublime skill that shows why Man United & Liverpool reportedly want him

Jadon Sancho was at it again with some sublime skill on the ball for Borussia Dortmund in their game against Nurnberg.

The England international is one of the most exciting young players on the planet at the moment and has unsurprisingly been increasingly linked in recent times with a move back to the Premier League.

The Daily Mirror most recently linked Sancho has having been a target for Liverpool in the past, and suggested the Reds could try again for the 18-year-old.

Meanwhile, Manchester Untied have also been recently linked with Sancho by the Sun, and fast footwork like this shows just how much of a threat he is when he gets on the ball.

Both Premier League giants could do with Sancho’s pace and skill in their attack, though United in particular would undoubtedly benefit from him coming in as an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez.