(Photo) Good news for Liverpool as star overcomes setback to arrive at Anfield ahead of Bayern Munich game

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been spotted looking in good spirits ahead of tonight’s big Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

The Liverpool Echo reported yesterday that the Brazil international had missed Reds training ahead of the visit of Bayern due to illness.

However, this picture below has now emerged of Firmino arriving at Anfield, suggesting he’s surely set for some role for Jurgen Klopp’s side this evening.

Liverpool reached last season’s Champions League final and would dearly love to go on another thrilling run like that again this season, but they’ll need the likes of Firmino fit and firing if they want to do that.