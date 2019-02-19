Solskjaer helps Manchester United equal 17-year club record after win at Chelsea

Manchester United have won seven away games in a row under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last night.

Goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba did the job for United, who equalled their club record of seven away wins in a row from 2002, when Solskjaer was a player.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have now matched that run with Solskjaer as their manager, while the Norwegian also contributed goals to that run 17 years ago.

This is yet another hugely impressive stat for the former United striker, who’s been a revelation since replacing Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford dugout back in December.

United’s first game under Solskjaer was a 5-1 win at Cardiff City, and since then they’ve earned big victories away to the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal as well.

The win at Chelsea may be MUFC’s most impressive yet, however, with Solskjaer’s side in complete control throughout at Stamford Bridge.

So that’s now seven wins out of seven away from home for the 45-year-old tactician, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two.