Manchester United CLEARED to complete £130m transfer as talks begin over another major deal

Manchester United and other clubs can reportedly complete the transfer of Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer as they prepare to replace him with Inter Milan misfit Mauro Icardi.

The Red Devils have long been linked with Dybala as they look to replace the struggling Alexis Sanchez in attack, and it seems he is now free to leave Turin as long as Juventus receive the right offer.

Real Madrid are also interested in the Argentina international, who has been cleared to leave Juve for £130million this summer, according to Don Balon.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic also in Massimiliano Allegri’s attack, there would be little room for Dybala if the club also brought in Icardi.

Juventus’ approach for the Inter striker has been confirmed by club chief Fabio Paratici, and this looks like being good news for Man Utd.

While Dybala would be expensive at £130m, that seems about the going rate for top players now and it shouldn’t really be out of MUFC’s price range.

United are also being tipped to sell Romelu Lukaku this summer which could free up funds to sign Dybala as he becomes available – an opportunity that is surely too good for the Premier League giants to miss.