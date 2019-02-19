Menu

(Photo) Alex Ferguson chats with Man United trio on Stamford Bridge pitch after win vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had a brief exchange with Alexis Sanchez, Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay after the team’s win over Chelsea last night.

The Red Devils were in superb form to pick up a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge and progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Ferguson must have enjoyed what he saw of his old club as he entered the pitch after the game and had a little chat with three United players, according to Charlotte Duncker in the tweet below:

More Stories Alexis Sanchez Diogo Dalot Scott McTominay sir alex ferguson