Real Madrid star aware Manchester United transfer raid being lined up to replace him

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly aware of his club looking at Manchester United star Paul Pogba as a potential replacement for him in the transfer market.

The France international has been in superb form lately and is listed alongside Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen as one of Real’s preferred candidates to come in for Modric, according to Don Balon.

However, the piece suggests Madrid may turn to less expensive options than those two, which makes sense especially after Pogba’s immense recent form for Man Utd.

It would be a huge blow for the club to lose Pogba now, with the 25-year-old producing arguably the best form of his career under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are finally seeing the kind of performances they paid so much for when they brought Pogba in from Juventus in 2016, so to let him go now would be nonsensical from their point of view.

Luckily, Don Balon suggest Real could turn to Giovanni Lo Celso instead on the recommendation of Neymar.