Video: Pundit names the one thing Man United boss Solskjaer has not got enough credit for

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes people are not giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough credit for the job he’s done at Manchester United.

The Norwegian tactician masterminded yet another win for United yesterday as they beat FA Cup holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to make it into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Merson thinks Solskjaer’s tactical work deserves more credit as he’s increasingly showing himself to be more than just a manager who’s putting his arm around players and improving their performances through lifting the mood.

Solskjaer has been placed in charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season, but results like this surely give him a good chance of landing the job permanently.