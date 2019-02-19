“This is Maurizio Sarri’s last game at Chelsea” – pundit convinced Man United defeat means the end for Blues boss

Former Chelsea striker and pundit Chris Sutton is convinced Maurizio Sarri is set to be sacked by the club after the side’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Manchester United yesterday.

The Blues were well beaten by the Red Devils thanks to two first half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, without much of a hint of a comeback from the home side.

This setback followed other poor recent results against Bournemouth and Manchester City by a combined 10-0 aggregate score, and makes it that much harder for Chelsea to have any realistic hope of picking up a trophy this season.

CFC still have a Carabao Cup final to play, though they’re up against Man City in that game, and of course also remain in the Europa League, though winning that will be no easy task either.

Sutton does not believe Sarri will now get the chance to carry on at Stamford Bridge after getting so many things wrong, with the United defeat tipped to be the final straw for the Italian tactician.

“This is Maurizio Sarri’s last game at Chelsea. He won’t survive. He’s done,” Sutton said on BBC 5 Live, as quoted by London Football News.

“He’ll get the sack for numerous reasons – things he’s said, that he can’t motivate the players, his inability to be able to adapt and change.”