Pep Guardiola plots £150m spending spree, three-man Man City transfer shortlist touted

Man City will reportedly target Declan Rice, Ben Chilwell and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a summer transfer splurge which could cost them up to £150m.

Pep Guardiola remains on course for another successful season as his side are still firmly in the Premier League title race, have a chance to win their first piece of silverware with the League Cup this weekend and still have the FA Cup and Champions League in play.

Despite that, The Sun report that they’re already planning to bolster the squad this summer, with £150m trio Rice, Chilwell and Wan-Bissaka said to be at the top of their shortlist.

That would suggest that City are taking steps to build for the long-term future to sustain their success, while also looking at homegrown talent too as they look for replacements and competition for key stalwarts.

It remains to be seen whether or not they can afford such a hefty splurge in one window and if the rival clubs in question are willing to sell, but the additions touted above would certainly address key issues in Guardiola’s current squad and give them quality depth for the more immediate future as well as in the bigger picture.

Rice, Chilwell and Wan-Bissaka have all impressed so far this season, and with bright futures ahead for club and country for all three in question, moving to City could potentially take their respective talents to the next level moving forward.