Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren sent viewers into meltdown this evening when he was pictured rocking a blanket with the hood up, at least the blanket was red.

In the 52nd minute of the match the BT Sport cameraman produced one of the biggest moments of the game by panning the camera to Lovren in all his bedtime story glory.

The game has been jam-packed full of clear-cut chances but neither side has managed to hit the back of the net somehow, both sets of fans will be extremely frustrated if the game ends goalless.

Check out Lovren watching from the bench in his hood below:

Dejan Lovren looks on, dressed like Little Red Riding Hood ? pic.twitter.com/iEMK7q3LwC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2019

Check out some reaction to Lovren’s bizarre choice of clothing below:

Little Red Lovren Hood pic.twitter.com/FcWbDVEST7 — The18 (@the18com) February 19, 2019

Your best defender in the world…. ? — BazzaMccann28 (@BMccann28) February 19, 2019

dont we have heating? hes inside and still wrapped up — Wares Marty? (@martinwares) February 19, 2019

Was looking up like “who’s that cunt on the big screen? Oh” — Jake (@jakemccaffrey25) February 19, 2019

Lovren looks like he’s just seen the sun start to come up at a gaff after a mad one pic.twitter.com/4AUked016x — Focus Firmino (@FocusFirmino) February 19, 2019

Dejan Lovren either read Little Red Riding Hood to his kids last night before bed or is cold AF #liverpool #lfc #ucl pic.twitter.com/d91XQQ48BL — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) February 19, 2019

Why does Lovren look like he should be lost in the woods rather than lost in the defence? pic.twitter.com/t2jyjapZxD — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 19, 2019