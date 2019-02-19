Breaking: £80m star REVEALS talks to snub Chelsea for Manchester United

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has spoken out on transfer talks with Manchester United in an interview.

The Bosnia international has been linked with both Man Utd and Chelsea in recent times, and has a market value of roughly £80million after becoming one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe.

And Pjanic has now revealed an approach from United in the summer, though he admits he felt happy enough where he is to turn down an offer from Old Trafford.

“There was some interest, it’s true, but I had no reason to change club.” Pjanic is quoted in the Daily Star.

“I don’t know if Juventus will be my last big club, because transfers don’t just depend on the player.

“But also on the club and who might or might not need you in that role.”

Pjanic could have been a fine signing for MUFC, who instead brought in £50m flop Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

It remains to be seen if the player could move in the future, with United still in need of a proper Michael Carrick replacement, while Chelsea could do with him to replace Cesc Fabregas after his recent move to Monaco.