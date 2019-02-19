Probable Juventus XI vs Atletico Madrid: Allegri boost as strong line-up expected

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name close to a full-strength line-up for his side’s clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The two sides meet at the Wanda Metropolitano for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie this week, with the Turin giants hoping to take an advantage back home.

In order to do so, they’ll need their experienced stalwarts all to perform in what will undoubtedly be a tough challenge against Diego Simeone’s men, and Allegri could have many of his key players available.

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have both been struggling with injuries in recent weeks, but the defensive duo are being tipped to start in the heart of the backline.

Meanwhile, it looks as close to a strongest XI as possible for the Italian tactician, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to form a three-man attack alongside Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala.

Joao Cancelo and Alex Sandro will be crucial in providing width, while there is a real balance in midfield with Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi all offering tenacity, energy and creative quality.

Juve are aiming for an eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, but the Champions League has continued to evade them.

In turn, Allegri will be desperate to see his side come through this tough challenge, with Ronaldo arguably signed for the purpose of ending their long wait for success in Europe.

The Portuguese superstar has been in fine form this year, scoring 21 goals and providing 12 assists in 32 appearances so far.

He’s been uncharacteristically quiet in Europe though, managing just one goal and two assists in five group stage outings.

With that in mind, Juve will be desperate to see him return to his usual high levels in this competition now that the knockout stage has begun, as he looks to secure a sixth winners medal.

Probable Juventus XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo. (via Sportmediaset).