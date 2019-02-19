Real Madrid look to fend off Barcelona in transfer scrap for €22m target

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza as a possible replacement for Marcelo, but face competition from Barcelona.

The 30-year-old Brazilian stalwart has been with Los Blancos since 2007, making 476 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of major honours.

However, poor form on the pitch and speculation over his future off it, as noted by the Daily Mail, have raised question marks over whether or not he will remain at the Bernabeu beyond this season.

Should an exit materialise, Real Madrid will have a major void to fill given his experience and quality, but as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that Pedraza has emerged as a possible solution albeit he has a €22m release clause.

Whether or not Madrid are willing to spend that much on the 22-year-old is questionable, while it’s specifically added in the report that Barcelona are also keen on the Spain U21 international.

In turn, time will tell who wins the battle for his signature, as he continues to impress at Villarreal this season.

Comfortable playing as a left back or as a left winger, Pedraza has three goals and five assists in 29 appearances so far this campaign, suggesting that he could offer a similar threat to Marcelo going forward to offer width for Madrid on the left flank.

As for Barcelona, with a lack of quality depth behind Jordi Alba, it could be argued that the Catalan giants need to address that sooner rather than later, and so perhaps that explains their interest in Pedraza, who could also be considered a long-term replacement for his compatriot.