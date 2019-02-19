Maurizio Sarri on brink of Chelsea sack and things could get even worse for Blues as potential transfer ban looms

Maurizio Sarri is described as being on the ‘brink’ of being sacked at Chelsea as he may only have two more games left to save his job.

But that’s almost the least of Chelsea’s problems, according to a damning report coming out from the Telegraph this afternoon.

The west London giants are also reported as facing a potential transfer ban, a partial stadium ban, and the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, according to the report.

They also add that a settlement with former manager Antonio Conte is not yet done, so that could mean two big pay-offs for Roman Abramovich to sort out if he also decides to show Sarri the door.

Chelsea lost again last night as Manchester United knocked them out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, continuing the recent crisis under Sarri.

The Italian tactician has not lived up to expectations since joining the Blues from Napoli in the summer, and it now seems the club is heading for a full-blown crisis.

The Telegraph add that rumours continue to do the rounds regarding Abramovich’s ownership of CFC, with this surely the hardest spell in his 16 years with the club.