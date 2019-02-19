Juventus superstar and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly an injury concern for the ‘Old Lady’, the Portuguese star would be a massive miss.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo took a big tumble during the side’s final training session before the first leg of the their Round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano tomorrow night.

Ronaldo has an expectational individual record against Diego Simeone’s side – the star would be a irreplaceable miss for Max Allegri should he miss any games for the ‘Old Lady’ due to injury.

Take a look at Ronaldo’s insane goalscoring form against Atletico, the star has also recored 8 assists in the 31 games he’s played against Atleti, according to SportsMOLE:

Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Atletico Madrid 31 games

22 goals ? He returns to Madrid with Juventus in the #ChampionsLeague knockout stages.#UCLDraw #CR7 pic.twitter.com/Y67XFOG5j5 — Grosvenor Sport (@GrosvenorSport) December 17, 2018

Juventus fans can sleep easy as the report highlights that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued with the training session despite having a quick look at his left leg after going down.

Ronaldo will be hoping to continue his impressive individual form against Atletico tomorrow, most of all though, the 34-year-old will be hoping to come away with a win against his former rivals with his new side.