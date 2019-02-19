The first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich ended in a goalless draw, here’s how the Reds fans reacted to tonight’s display.

An action-packed first half between the Reds and the Bavarians looked as though it was about to promise more of the same in the second period of play – of course this wasn’t the case and the tie ended as a goalless draw – leaving everything to play for in the second leg.

Bayern nearly fell to a late defeat, Sadio Mane’s header was parried away by Manuel Neuer. The Germany international rolled back the years to show the Reds that he is still very much one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Here are the stats from the match:

Liverpool 0-0 Bayern FT: Shots: 15-9

Passing accuracy: 78%-82%

Chances created: 10-9

Possession: 49%-51% Neither side able to make the breakthrough with the tie all to play for in Munich. pic.twitter.com/1iN9vEE3SU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 19, 2019

Liverpool’s midfield trio of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita were the beacon of light from tonight’s match – the trio bossed the midfield and stopped Bayern from doing what they do best – which is outwork their opponents and grind out a result.

A special mention has to go to Henderson, the England international is often written off before he even has the chance to prove his worth to the Reds – today was one of the 28-year-old’s best performances for Liverpool recently.

Check out some reaction to Liverpool’s performance below:

One of the best games we’ve played this season without scoring ffs — Jesse (@JChitter) February 19, 2019

Salah so so disappointing — Terry° (@TerryTI_) February 19, 2019

Squad depth might be our undoing this season… Imagine having to look to Origi in a Champions League match, knockout stage… #ynwa — O Z ?? (@chizzmasta) February 19, 2019

We outplayed these people nicely but finishing was poor. In a nutshell, we we unlucky! Anyways, I will take the positivity of no away goals scored and availability of Van Dijk in the second leg. Getting the first goal in Bayern will do a lot. #ynwa — PLANNER (@iam_planner) February 19, 2019

This is a pretty far-fetched shout from this Liverpool fan:

Sell Salah and Mane, rubbish! — J.C ? (@JoeCleary__) February 19, 2019

Sack these warm weather training camps off if your going to come back and play like prime stoke again — rob jones (@robjone95669996) February 19, 2019

Not good enough, they didn’t even have a shot on target 2nd half? Had enough chances to win it easily. Salah was awful. — Craig Fisher (@1CraigFisher) February 19, 2019

So not looking forward to United away, let alone Bayern. — kevinmcguinness ? (@Guinnesszoon) February 19, 2019

Midfield and defence was great front 3 wasn’t good enough time to go to the alleanz — James (@JMarsh1307) February 19, 2019

Needed a game changer and didn’t play Shaqiri — JoshuaMasih31 (@Joshua_LFC96) February 19, 2019

Front three are too complacent as they don’t have any competition for their spots. Salah being printable & Firmino not the same player. Mane needs 20 chances each game..! A bit of competition will re-motivate them! — Urijah P (@CriminalEntropy) February 19, 2019

Play like that against united and i doubt we will win. Come back stronger reds! — chiken (@rbnxanz) February 19, 2019

So one dimensional, our attack. They don’t even get the basic passes right and that’s what is going to do us in if they don’t sort it out. I really hope they get their act right against united on Sunday. — Prashanth Mouli (@PrashanthIIHS) February 19, 2019

There were a lot of positives to take from Liverpool’s performance tonight, but Jurgen Klopp’s just didn’t manage to hit the back of the net and win on their home turf.

Do you think the Reds can travel to the Allianz Arena and come away with a precious victory, that will see them through to the next round of the Champions League.