‘So one dimensional’ – These Liverpool fans react to performance against Bayern Munich

Liverpool FC
The first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich ended in a goalless draw, here’s how the Reds fans reacted to tonight’s display.

An action-packed first half between the Reds and the Bavarians looked as though it was about to promise more of the same in the second period of play – of course this wasn’t the case and the tie ended as a goalless draw – leaving everything to play for in the second leg.

Bayern nearly fell to a late defeat, Sadio Mane’s header was parried away by Manuel Neuer. The Germany international rolled back the years to show the Reds that he is still very much one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Here are the stats from the match:

Liverpool’s midfield trio of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita were the beacon of light from tonight’s match – the trio bossed the midfield and stopped Bayern from doing what they do best – which is outwork their opponents and grind out a result.

A special mention has to go to Henderson, the England international is often written off before he even has the chance to prove his worth to the Reds – today was one of the 28-year-old’s best performances for Liverpool recently.

Check out some reaction to Liverpool’s performance below:

This is a pretty far-fetched shout from this Liverpool fan:

There were a lot of positives to take from Liverpool’s performance tonight, but Jurgen Klopp’s just didn’t manage to hit the back of the net and win on their home turf.

Do you think the Reds can travel to the Allianz Arena and come away with a precious victory, that will see them through to the next round of the Champions League.

