Liverpool fans were excited to see that Roberto Firmino is in their lineup for their clash vs Bayern Munich, this is one bright light for the Reds – unfortunately Klopp’s men will have to go out to battle with a weakened defensive line.

According to a report from The Independent yesterday, the former Borussia Monchengladbach star was a major doubt for tonight’s game – Reds fans will be over the moon to see the Brazilian in the starting lineup.

Klopp has made two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 3-0 ahead of his clash with the Bavarians. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in at right-back in the place of veteran James Milner.

Midfielder Fabinho will deputise for Virgil van Dijk at centre-back – the Dutchman will be a massive miss for the Reds.

Club captain Jordan Henderson will take Fabinho’s place as the midfield anchor tonight.

Check out Liverpool’s team below:

Here’s how their opponents will lineup:

Check out some reaction to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI:

Keita vs a German side I’m hoping for a cracking game from him?klopp could easily have went with milner — Rob lawlor (@socksandsly) February 19, 2019

Exactly predicted lineup.

Bench needs improving next season. — RitzPlayz (@Ritz101Ritz) February 19, 2019

Jesus we are thin at cb. Really makes u wonder why that wasn’t addressed in the Jan window. — The draft is our SB (@mikep562) February 19, 2019

so what we doing if matip pulls a muscle in the first 15 — GOcrazy (@GOcrazyFutbol) February 19, 2019

Starting to look strong again on the bench couple of tweeks in the summer would be nice 3 players minimun cb lb sf — gazz (@gazz2423) February 19, 2019

Weak bench — Wares Marty? (@martinwares) February 19, 2019

It’s going to fucking hard game with our defense — LENNY (@LENNY_TOMO) February 19, 2019

I miss Virgil already — Jordan (@Jordan_LFC18) February 19, 2019

Best thing about this season is that we actually have a goalkeeper that can catch in goal.. — Thom?s P?terson (@ThomasLPaterson) February 19, 2019

@meanjoebeanz if that team keeps a clean sheet it’ll be a miracle — James Ferrier (@Jdferrier) February 19, 2019

Absolutely nothing on the bench if Matip or Fab get injured aswell — Joe (@meanjoebeanz) February 19, 2019

So no midfielder as defender and no CB on the bench. Oh boy with what team we are coming in the champions leage. . . — Ivan Lfc Jovanovi? (@The_Koxy) February 19, 2019

Was so predictable ??? both liverpool and fc bayern — Ahmed deedat (@yeee1123yooo) February 19, 2019

Here’s hoping that this game is a barnstormer.