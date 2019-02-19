Menu

‘So predictable’ – These Liverpool fans react to team selection for Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool fans were excited to see that Roberto Firmino is in their lineup for their clash vs Bayern Munich, this is one bright light for the Reds – unfortunately Klopp’s men will have to go out to battle with a weakened defensive line.

According to a report from The Independent yesterday, the former Borussia Monchengladbach star was a major doubt for tonight’s game – Reds fans will be over the moon to see the Brazilian in the starting lineup.

Klopp has made two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 3-0 ahead of his clash with the Bavarians. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in at right-back in the place of veteran James Milner.

Midfielder Fabinho will deputise for Virgil van Dijk at centre-back – the Dutchman will be a massive miss for the Reds.

Club captain Jordan Henderson will take Fabinho’s place as the midfield anchor tonight.

Check out Liverpool’s team below:

Here’s how their opponents will lineup:

Check out some reaction to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI:

Here’s hoping that this game is a barnstormer.

More Stories / Latest News

 

More Stories Fabinho Jurgen Klopp niko kovac