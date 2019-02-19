Liverpool fans were excited to see that Roberto Firmino is in their lineup for their clash vs Bayern Munich, this is one bright light for the Reds – unfortunately Klopp’s men will have to go out to battle with a weakened defensive line.
According to a report from The Independent yesterday, the former Borussia Monchengladbach star was a major doubt for tonight’s game – Reds fans will be over the moon to see the Brazilian in the starting lineup.
Klopp has made two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 3-0 ahead of his clash with the Bavarians. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in at right-back in the place of veteran James Milner.
Midfielder Fabinho will deputise for Virgil van Dijk at centre-back – the Dutchman will be a massive miss for the Reds.
Club captain Jordan Henderson will take Fabinho’s place as the midfield anchor tonight.
Check out Liverpool’s team below:
#UCL team news! ?
The Reds line-up against @FCBayern… https://t.co/oIz5xHyJTH
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2019
Here’s how their opponents will lineup:
TEAM NEWS ? Your #FCBayern XI to take on @LFC is here ??#packmas #UCL #LFCFCB pic.twitter.com/lHqYlZPcMk
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 19, 2019
Here’s hoping that this game is a barnstormer.