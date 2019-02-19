These Barcelona fans fume with specific duo after Lyon stalemate, stat reveals glaring concern

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw at Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday on a disappointing night for Ernesto Valverde and his men.

Despite 20 attempts on goal, the Catalan giants weren’t able to find a breakthrough to grab a potentially crucial away goal in their last-16 tie.

Instead, they will now be under pressure in the return leg at the Nou Camp on March 13 in their pursuit of a place in the quarter-finals.

However, the reaction to their stalemate wasn’t great, as seen in the tweets below, as Valverde and Luis Suarez came under fire in particular.

Having been so wasteful, Suarez was undoubtedly going to be an easy target, but Valverde continues to face criticism too with many questioning his tactical set-up for the encounter.

It will mean little if Barcelona get the job done in the second leg and advance, but what will be a major concern for them moving forward if they do qualify, is Suarez’s struggles in the Champions League, particularly away from home as detailed in the tweet below.

The 32-year-old went without a goal in the group stage, contributing just two assists in four outings.

With the knockout stage now underway, Barcelona undoubtedly need more from him moving forward, specifically a clinical edge in the final third. If he’s unable to do that, Valverde will not only seemingly continue to receive personal criticism, but also in relation to his decision to keep Suarez in the starting line-up if he fails to deliver.

It finishes goalless in Lyon… Luis Suarez has failed to score (or deliver an assist) in his last 1,511 minutes away from home in the #ChampionsLeague – 25 hours and 11 minutes without finding the net or setting up a goal ? pic.twitter.com/3glPbV5NMJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2019

