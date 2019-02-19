Liverpool winger Sadio Mane had a moment to forget for Liverpool earlier on, the Senegalese star managed to fire wide from close range against Bayern.

In the 32nd minute of the tie, Mane was gifted with a glorious opportunity to fire Liverpool into the lead after Gini Wijnaldum’s shot was deflected into his path.

The winger had the entire goal to aim for but somehow scuffed his shot by failing to maintain his balance and the ball ran wide.

The Bayern defence have Mane’s woes to thank for not being a goal down.

Check out Mane’s miss below:

The opening half has been touch and go for both sides, how neither side have scored so far is truly amazing.