Zinedine Zidane to Chelsea in doubt but two big names open to replacing Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri’s future at Chelsea is in doubt and so too is the prospect of Zinedine Zidane replacing him at Stamford Bridge, according to latest reports.

The Blues suffered another bad result against Manchester United last night, losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge as the Red Devils dumped them out of the FA Cup.

It seems like it could be time for a change at Chelsea, with owner Roman Abramovich not known for giving struggling managers too long once things start to go wrong.

According to the Telegraph, however, one name being linked with the job, Zidane, is perhaps unlikely to be the next man in as it’s questioned if the position would appeal to him at this time.

There could be good news for CFC fans, however, with the Telegraph claiming club legend Frank Lampard, currently in his first managerial job at Championship side Derby County, would find it hard to say no if he were offered the role.

Should Chelsea sack Maurizio Sarri? Yes

No

Undecided View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The report also claims Laurent Blanc would be interested, and while he’s perhaps not particularly in vogue at the moment, he has a proven record of success after spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux.

The Lampard link is the really interesting one, however, with the former England midfielder one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players and showing plenty of promise at Derby.

Given the success of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, Chelsea could do well to look at replicating that with a similar move by appointing Lampard.