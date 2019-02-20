Video: Sergio Aguero pounces after Schalke defensive malfunction to make it 1-0 to Man City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero doesn’t need gifts like this to score, but he’s happily taken it as the Premier League giants take a 1-0 lead at Schalke.

An absolute defensive meltdown allowed Aguero a tap-in that gives Pep Guardiola’s side what could be an important away goal.

In fairness, this was one of the easier ties City could have hoped for in the Champions League, and it seems they’re intent on taking full advantage.

Aguero is in fine form at the moment, scoring 11 goals in 10 games in 2019, but will he get an easier one than this?