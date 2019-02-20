Some Man United fans have decided who they definitely don’t want as manager after tonight’s Champions League results

Some Manchester United fans seem to have decided they don’t want Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to be in the frame for the permanent manager’s job this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently interim manager at Old Trafford after replacing Jose Mourinho in December, but it remains to be seen if he’ll land the job beyond this campaign despite a hugely impressive start.

ESPN first linked Man Utd with an interest in Allegri back in December, while a more recent update from the Evening Standard also listed him as being in contention alongside other big names like Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.

While the Italian tactician has done some fine work at Juventus, it seems many Red Devils supporters were not at all impressed with his side’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Allegri’s side were far from at their best as Atletico earned what looked a deserved victory that makes them big favourites to now progress to the quarter-finals, though there is the second leg in Turin still to play.

While this may be a tad knee-jerk, many United fans are now tweeting that they definitely don’t want to see Allegri rocking up at Old Trafford next season…

Moral of the story lads is keep Allegri away from United. Fucking shambolic football. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) February 20, 2019

I've always been against Allegri, always will be. Mandem wanted him at United, lol. — LeRoger PoNaldo (@lebrandon_juzma) February 20, 2019

Stay away from Massimiliano Allegri @ManUtd. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) February 20, 2019

That's Allegri for you. Yet some united fans were screaming to get him. https://t.co/0T30NJBdAj — Lambert. (@Onahi_) February 20, 2019

So all you united fans that wanted allegri where are you?? — S (@RealistSakz) February 20, 2019

Will that end all the Allegri and or Dybala to United talk now please Thankssssssssss — Mike ? (@UtdExcellence) February 20, 2019

Some United fans wanted this Allegri yunno. Jokers — Taio (@realteewhy) February 20, 2019

@ManUtd stay away from Massimiliano Allegri. Stay away. — Lush (@Luciah_PS) February 20, 2019

Look at the side Allegri has at Juve and some actually want him at United pic.twitter.com/yFUM3TL9qW — Rum and Coke FC ???? (@Bajanreddevil) February 20, 2019