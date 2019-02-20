Menu

Some Man United fans have decided who they definitely don’t want as manager after tonight’s Champions League results

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans seem to have decided they don’t want Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to be in the frame for the permanent manager’s job this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently interim manager at Old Trafford after replacing Jose Mourinho in December, but it remains to be seen if he’ll land the job beyond this campaign despite a hugely impressive start.

ESPN first linked Man Utd with an interest in Allegri back in December, while a more recent update from the Evening Standard also listed him as being in contention alongside other big names like Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.

While the Italian tactician has done some fine work at Juventus, it seems many Red Devils supporters were not at all impressed with his side’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Allegri’s side were far from at their best as Atletico earned what looked a deserved victory that makes them big favourites to now progress to the quarter-finals, though there is the second leg in Turin still to play.

While this may be a tad knee-jerk, many United fans are now tweeting that they definitely don’t want to see Allegri rocking up at Old Trafford next season…

