“I’m gonna vomit” – Surprise Arsenal transfer news has these Gooners ready to riot

Arsenal FC
Arsenal could reportedly be open to selling Alexandre Lacazette if the right kind of offer comes in in the summer transfer window.

This surprise revelation comes from football.london, who state Unai Emery doesn’t particularly like playing with a front two, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang another reliable option up front.

This could mean sacrificing Lacazette, who still has a decent potential sale value in the transfer market due to being younger than Aubameyang, who has mostly been first choice ahead of the Frenchman anyway.

Still, Lacazette has almost always performed well when included in the team, and seems a player with plenty to offer at this level – unlike so many other unconvincing talents in the Gunners’ attack.

Unsurprisingly, this latest Arsenal transfer gossip has not gone down at all well with many fans on Twitter, who are threatening riots and similar if the 27-year-old is shown the Emirates Stadium exit door this summer.

