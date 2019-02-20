Arsenal team news: Huge boost for Emery ahead of Europa League clash as key superstar returns to training

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has participated in full training after recovering from a knee injury which saw him miss last week’s defeat at Bate Borisov.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 in Belarus last Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 two tie, with the second leg scheduled to take place in north London tomorrow.

According to The Daily Mirror, Ramsey was forced to sit out the trip to Bate due to a knee problem, but he has made a return to full training just in time to be considered for selection in the return fixture.

This latest news will surely come as a huge boost to Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who will need a full strength squad to choose from if his team are to progress through to the last 16.

Ramsey remains a key superstar at the Emirates Stadium, despite the fact he has signed a lucrative pre-contract agreement with Italian giants Juventus ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Emery might be forced to try a different formation against Bate this time around, with Alexandre Lacazette suspended after picking up a red card in the first leg, which could see Ramsey deployed in a more forward-thinking role behind Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The Europa League is the only trophy the Gunners can still win this season and they will be expected to produce a much-improved performance in front of their own fans on Thursday night.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League and should they miss out on a top-four finish, only a Europa League triumph could see them qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Ramsey has featured in 29 matches across all competitions this term, contributing three goals and six assists, solidifying his reputation as one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers.

He will need to be at his best again if Arsenal are to overcome Bate, with so much on the line for Emery and his team in their latest European clash.