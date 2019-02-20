Bayern Munich join Chelsea and Manchester City in hunt for £40M Premier League ace

Bayern Munich have joined both Chelsea and Manchester City in the hunt to sign young Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has been setting the Premier League alight so far this season with his dazzling displays down Palace’s right-hand side, something a number of Europe’s top clubs seem to have picked up on.

As per the Sun, Bayern are keen on bringing the young Englishman to the Bundesliga, with it also being noted that Chelsea and City are vying for his signature as well.

The Sun’s report also notes that Bayern will make a move for the star come the summer, and that Wan-Bissaka could cost as much as £40M, a fair price to pay for a player of his quality and potential.

Considering the success that other young British stars have had in the Bundesliga, it seems like a move to Germany could be the best move possible for Wan-Bissaka at this point in his career.

Stars like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have shown this season that they’re deserving of a place in some of Germany’s top sides, with both players taking advantage of the opportunity presented to them to impress fans.

Although Wan-Bissaka is starting regularly at Palace, he could easily solidify a place in Bayern’s starting XI given time, something that would definitely help him unlock his full potential in the near future.

It might be worth keeping an eye on this one folks, as with all of Bayern, City and Chelsea keen, the hunt for Wan-Bissaka could be one of the best transfers sagas of the summer…