Video: Manchester City suddenly find themselves behind after two penalties from Nabil Bentaleb

Manchester City have lost their lead away to Schalke tonight as Nabil Bentaleb has struck home two penalties for the Bundesliga side to turn tonight’s Champions League game on its head.

The former Tottenham midfielder made no mistake with both his efforts, with Schalke now taking a surprise lead in a game in which they were major underdogs.

They arguably got a bit lucky with the first penalty decision as a deliberate hand-ball was the verdict, when it looked like there was little that could have been done to avoid it.

Still, City now have to pick themselves up after these two Bentaleb goals…