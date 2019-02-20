Menu

“Would take him over Sarri” – Some Chelsea fans surprisingly open to surprise suggested next manager

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans are surprisingly not too bothered about the idea of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger coming in as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

While there’s no suggestion this is actually going to happen, former Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman seemed to suggest on talkSPORT that it might not be such a bad idea for the Blues amid Sarri’s struggles.

The Telegraph have talked up Chelsea potentially sacking Sarri soon after the club’s dire recent form under the Italian tactician, with the former Napoli boss perhaps in need of winning the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Wenger remains out of work since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, and while it’s unthinkable that he’d take charge of another Premier League team, particularly a rival like Chelsea, it seems some supporters of the west London giants are so desperate to see someone come in for Sarri that they would actually consider taking Wenger.

Here’s some reaction on Twitter to Seaman’s quotes on Wenger:

More Stories Arsene Wenger Maurizio Sarri