“Would take him over Sarri” – Some Chelsea fans surprisingly open to surprise suggested next manager

Some Chelsea fans are surprisingly not too bothered about the idea of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger coming in as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

While there’s no suggestion this is actually going to happen, former Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman seemed to suggest on talkSPORT that it might not be such a bad idea for the Blues amid Sarri’s struggles.

“Wenger would be great at Chelsea.” “I think he’d want to come back to England to prove people wrong.”@TheDavidSeaman says he’d like to see Arsene Wenger at #CFC! Should the ex-#Arsenal boss replace Sarri if he is sacked? ? pic.twitter.com/PBC4Hvkbwd — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 20, 2019

The Telegraph have talked up Chelsea potentially sacking Sarri soon after the club’s dire recent form under the Italian tactician, with the former Napoli boss perhaps in need of winning the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Wenger remains out of work since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, and while it’s unthinkable that he’d take charge of another Premier League team, particularly a rival like Chelsea, it seems some supporters of the west London giants are so desperate to see someone come in for Sarri that they would actually consider taking Wenger.

Here’s some reaction on Twitter to Seaman’s quotes on Wenger:

I would definitely be happy to have Arsene Wenger replace Maurizio Sarri @ChelseaFC — William Ponto II (@RikhotsoTiyani) February 20, 2019

I would take him over Sarri, but no I wouldn’t accept it. Wenger is a legend but nah, not for me. https://t.co/7qIZQsHJLd — Mark (@markabochi) February 20, 2019

Just wondering what would happen if we got shot of Sarri and got Wenger. Would He give our youngsters a chance? — mark quigley (@mtq0410) February 20, 2019

Funny thing is that Wenger > Sarri — Londres est bleu (@KrazySexcCool) February 20, 2019

Ahh maybe it’s time for a bit of prime Wengerball at Chelsea. Wenger x Hazard pic.twitter.com/0WVcuhJ6Cf — Harvey Specter ? (@DZKurtisss) February 20, 2019

Arsène Wenger > Sarri — The Master of None (@fromwisetoweah) February 20, 2019

I think so. Wenger for chelsea @ChelsTransfer — Olatunji (@Teajaiz) February 20, 2019

Lol although it won't be a bad idea I believe wenger has learned from his mistakes and can actually build something worth while at chelsea https://t.co/DTqZ6FN2GW — simisola (@generalsimbo) February 20, 2019

Please let it happen. I am a secret admirer of wenger. I will welcome him at Chelsea — Code 775 (@viccetti) February 20, 2019