PSG join chase for transfer of Chelsea star who’s furious with Maurizio Sarri

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The England youth international’s name has been in the headlines a great deal in recent months after a lack of first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being rated as a top young talent, Hudson-Odoi has been unable to break into the Chelsea first-team on a regular basis, which has left him furious with manager Maurizio Sarri, according to the Sun.

This led to interest from Bayern Munich in January and the Sun claim PSG are now keen on the 18-year-old as well ahead of the summer transfer window.

It seems clear Chelsea are overlooking yet another elite talent in the making, having also been punished for failing to show more faith in players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah when they were at the club earlier in their careers.

Both have since gone on to shine for CFC’s Premier League rivals, and it seems likely Hudson-Odoi is another player the west Londoners would regret letting go.