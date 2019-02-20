£86m Chelsea star could follow Eden Hazard out as CL giants make approach over transfer

Chelsea could be dealt more bad news in the transfer market as reports state Barcelona are interested in signing N’Golo Kante.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants have enquired about the France international, and have found out they’d have to pay around £86million to prise him away from the Blues.

This is hardly what Chelsea need right now, as Eden Hazard’s future has also been up in the air for some time as he’s yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

This has seen the Belgian linked with Real Madrid for months now, even if the Times recently suggested he isn’t guaranteed to be the Spanish giants’ top target due to them also looking at Neymar.

Having lost Thibaut Courtois last summer, and Diego Costa a few months before that, the departures of both Hazard and Kante in one go would be another massive blow for Chelsea after their struggles this season.

CFC finished outside of the top four last term and look likely to do so again this year, and that will make it even harder for them to keep their big names, or sign the replacements needed if they do leave.

Kante is being eyed for a key role at Barcelona, say Don Balon, as the club want an alternative to the ageing Sergio Busquets.

With Kante being used in a surprisingly more attacking role by Maurizio Sarri this season, it would not be too surprising if he felt tempted to make the move to the Nou Camp if he got games in his best position.