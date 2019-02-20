Video: Cristiano Ronaldo trolls Atletico Madrid fans on his return to Spain

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took a moment to troll Atletico Madrid supporters on his return to Spain in the Champions League this evening.

The former Real Madrid man couldn’t resist a dig back at the booing crowd, holding up five fingers to remind them of the five Champions League titles he’s won as a player.

One of those came with Manchester United, but the other four in his time with Atletico’s rivals Real Madrid.

And of course, two of those were in finals against Diego Simeone’s side, so this one will no doubt have wound up the home crowd…

Cristiano Ronaldo casually reminding old rivals Atletico how many Champions League titles he's won… ? pic.twitter.com/w5qMADOsCb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2019