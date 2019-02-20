Video: Diego Costa denied penalty for Atletico Madrid vs Juventus with contentious VAR call

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa was denied a penalty against Juventus this evening as VAR judged that he’d been fouled just outside the penalty area.

See for yourself if you think this was the correct call, as it certainly seemed a very close one indeed for the Spain international, who can perhaps feel a tad unlucky not to get the spot kick.

VAR is getting more and more use in the big games and continues to divide opinion, and Atletico certainly won’t feel too happy about how it’s affected them this evening: