Club attentive to potential swap transfers with Chelsea or Tottenham

Chelsea and Tottenham could reportedly be leading contenders in the transfer battle for Gareth Bale due to Real Madrid wanting Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen.

Bale has struggled at the Bernabeu this term and a move back to the Premier League perhaps makes sense for him at this stage of his career, with a number of sides said to be interested.

Chelsea and Tottenham are joined by Manchester United as apparent suitors, though Marca claim it is the London duo whom Real would rather sell the Welshman to due to the possibility of swap deals that could see them land either Hazard or Eriksen.

Bale shone at Spurs earlier in his career and would be an exciting signing for the north London side, while he could also be the perfect like-for-like replacement for Hazard at Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, with a similar report from Diario Gol speculating on Bale’s situation and suggesting he would prefer to join Manchester United over other options available to him.