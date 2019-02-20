Talks held: Chelsea doing what they can to clinch €80m transfer but Man United hold key advantage

Chelsea are reportedly trying to persuade Gareth Bale to join them in the summer, but the Real Madrid winger prefers Manchester United.

This latest development on the Wales international comes via Spanish source Diario Gol, who explain that both Premier League giants are after the player but still some way off paying his big asking price.

Diario Gol claim Chelsea and United are only currently going as high as €80million for Bale, which would not be enough for Madrid to sell.

The piece claims Chelsea have held talks over trying to persuade the former Tottenham man to come to Stamford Bridge, but he’d rather a move to Man Utd where he feels he’d get more money and a bigger chance of winning silverware.

Both clubs could really do with bringing Bale back to the Premier League this summer for varying reasons.

While the 29-year-old could be an ideal Eden Hazard replacement for Chelsea, United simply need a better player than Alexis Sanchez in attacking midfield.

Even if Bale hasn’t been at his best in Spain, he tore Premier League defences apart in his time with Spurs and coming back to England could be the best thing for him to revive his career.

It remains to be seen how this one will pan out, but at the moment it seems MUFC have the key advantage in being Bale’s preferred team, even if they need to up their current offer, according to Diario Gol.