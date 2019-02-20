£104m star to ACCEPT Manchester United transfer despite attempted Chelsea hijack

Gareth Bale is reportedly prepared to accept a transfer to Manchester United despite approaches from Chelsea.

The Wales international is definitely leaving Real Madrid this summer after a difficult time in Spain, with Premier League clubs queuing up for him ahead of next season.

Tottenham also appear keen to re-sign Bale, while Liverpool were also linked with an interest in the 29-year-old a few months ago.

At the moment, however, Man Utd seem in pole position as Diario Gol claim Bale favours a move to Old Trafford over any other offers.

This is despite Chelsea, it would seem, trying particularly hard to hijack any deal and try to lure the former Spurs star to Stamford Bridge instead.

United could do with Bale as an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, and it seems he could now be on his way.

Various recent reports have suggested Real will let the Welshman go as long as they receive offers in the region of £104million.

While that’s a lot to pay for a player with his recent poor record of fitness and form, a return to the Premier League seems just what Bale needs to revive his career.