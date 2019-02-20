Ibrahimovic opens up on his time at Manchester United, revealing what fuelled his desire to ‘conquer’ English football

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he was determined to prove all his doubters wrong during his time at Old Trafford.

The Swedish superstar joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint Germain in 2016 and went on to score 29 goals in 53 appearances for the club, winning the Europa League and League Cup in his debut season.

The 37-year-old swapped United for LA Galaxy in the MLS at the start of 2018 after ongoing injury issues, but he fully established himself as a fan favourite during his two-year stay at Old Trafford and produced some memorable performances.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a stellar career across European football, having played for Ajax, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, PSG and Juventus, but prior to his switch to the Premier League, some questioned whether or not he could adapt to English football.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the veteran forward opened up on his time at the club, revealing what fuelled his desire to ‘conquer’ the Premier League.

“My challenge was, at the age I was, coming to England, where I had years of everybody was saying I wasn’t good enough,” He began.

“I like those things because they trigger me. They give me adrenaline. After three months, all of them were eating their own words. I needed new haters because all the old ones became my new fans!

“When I came to United and I said I would conquer England, people were laughing at me. I wasn’t joking.”

Ibrahimovic also praised the Man United supporters for their undying devotion to the team, while also revealing that they were the only club in England he would ever have considered joining.

“I wasn’t always sure that I would play in England, but when I took the decision that I would, I was very clear in my mind that there was only one team I would play for – United,” the ex-Sweden international continued – as per Man United’s official website.

“Of course, I was always aware of United. The person who doesn’t know about United is the one who hasn’t heard what football is.

“That whole first season at United was fantastic. Everything was. I really enjoyed it. The family was happy, everybody was happy, the club took care of me and made it really easy for me.

“The United fans are amazing. I’m not just saying that because I played for United. I know now because I’ve been on their side and I know the feeling they give you.

“They really appreciated what I did and they were thankful. That is the best credit a player can get because when you do something and you get that response from the fans, it’s amazing.”

Ibrahimovic is still going strong despite his advancing years and he is expected to play a key role for LA Galaxy once again when the new MLS season begins in March.

The one time Barcelona striker has been a huge hit in America since he decided to leave European football, scoring 22 goals in his first 27 appearances for the Galaxy.

United fans will surely always hold Ibrahimovic in high regard and by the sounds of it, he is very proud to have achieved so much with the club in such a short period of time while silencing his critics once and for all.