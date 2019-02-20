Manchester United and Arsenal in battle over forward transfer

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg this summer.

Napoli are also mentioned as looking at the 21-year-old as they seek to strengthen up front, but they could face Premier League competition for his signature, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Calciomercato.

Dolberg looks a top talent after a prolific record with Ajax, and he could now be ready to make the step up to a more competitive league.

Napoli seems like a decent stepping stone club for the Denmark international, but it would also be intriguing to see how he’d do with a chance at one of English football’s big boys.

United could do with an upgrade on the inconsistent Romelu Lukaku, while Arsenal also look in need of more quality in their squad, even if their attack is actually pretty well-stocked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Both are a lot older than Dolberg, so if he does move to the Emirates Stadium he could be a useful signing with a view to eventually replacing those two as one of the main men up front for the Gunners.