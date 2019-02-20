Leroy Sane scored an absolute belter of a free-kick against his old club Schalke tonight to draw Manchester City level at 2-2 in their Champions League game in Germany.
The young winger joined City from Schalke a couple of years ago, and has reminded his old fans of his immense ability with this wonderful goal.
Sane truly is a special talent when he turns it on, and it just goes to show how much quality City have in their squad that he didn’t even make the starting XI today.
? Sensational from Leroy Sane, virtually a repeat of the free-kick against Hoffenheim!
? @BTSportFootballpic.twitter.com/7UAHJ9szHm
— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 20, 2019
Leroy Leroy Leroy. Take a bow Sané pic.twitter.com/eFUh4LNBBE
— MCFC?? (@McfcTrue) February 20, 2019