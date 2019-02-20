Menu

Video: Leroy Sane scores absolute screamer for Man City vs old club Schalke

Manchester City
Posted by

Leroy Sane scored an absolute belter of a free-kick against his old club Schalke tonight to draw Manchester City level at 2-2 in their Champions League game in Germany.

The young winger joined City from Schalke a couple of years ago, and has reminded his old fans of his immense ability with this wonderful goal.

Sane truly is a special talent when he turns it on, and it just goes to show how much quality City have in their squad that he didn’t even make the starting XI today.

